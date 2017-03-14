SNET Attends World's Largest Mining Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Sourcinglink.net, Inc., ( OTC PINK : SNET) the mining and exploration company, became a member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. President of SNET, Chuck Wagner, attended the recent PDAC conference in Toronto, Canada. "PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange is the world's leading convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration and finance." Source http://www.pdac.ca/convention

According to an article published by Kitco news on Mar 9, 2017: "There was record attendance this year with over 24,000 attendees."

"I spent time with Wayne Holmstead, our geologist and strategic advisor, and networked with many companies, suppliers and vendors. After attending the conference and observing the flurry of interest in the mining sector, I am very excited for the year ahead with Sourcinglink.net," says Chuck Wagner, President of SNET.

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims share a 12 km boundary which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

