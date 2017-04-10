SNET is Poised to Expand in Lithium

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - SourcingLink.net, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SNET) has negotiated to purchase 11 additional Lithium claims located on the CYR South Property in Quebec Canada. The agreement will be finalized on April 15th, 2017.

"No commodity had a better 2016 than lithium. Just nine months ago, it was selling for $5,000 per metric ton. Now it's at $8,500 and could make $10,000 by year-end... When it comes to commodities, gold and oil get all the glory -- but lithium is the one that's really getting it done." April 2017 http://subscribe.outsiderclub.com/114362

"I am very excited about this new addition to SNET's portfolio. We are expanding, and Lithium Cyr South Property is a great asset." - Anne Carioti, CEO

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements, which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims share a 12 km boundary, which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as "expect," "believe" or "plan," by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.