Snipp Applies for Extension of Warrants

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SPN)(OTCQX:SNIPF), an international provider of promotions marketing, rebates and loyalty solutions listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), advises that it has applied to the TSX-V for an extension of the expiry date of the 6,188,688 warrants ("Vendor Warrants") that were issued to the shareholders of Consumer Impulse, Inc. in connection with Snipp's "qualifying transaction" in 2012.

Each Vendor Warrant is exercisable for one common share of Snipp at an exercise price of US$0.13 per share until March 1, 2017. Snipp is requesting that the expiry date of the Vendor Warrants be extended to March 1, 2018.

The extension of the expiry date of the Vendor Warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX-V, including Snipp meeting any conditions that may be required by the TSX-V. Snipp will advise the market of any updates on this matter as they develop.

