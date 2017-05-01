Snipp Interactive to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2016 Financial Results on May 2, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SPN)(OTCQX:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results prior to the market open on Tuesday May 2, 2017.

Snipp management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the live conference call, parties in the United States and Canada should dial 888-397-5335, Conference ID 5129574. International parties should call 719-325-2227 using the same access code 5129574. Please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company's website under "Presentations" at www.snipp.com. To access the live webcast, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Snipp is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Rob Rathke as EVP Sales. Rob has twenty years of sales, marketing and advertising experience, most of which have been spent in CPG-centric and promotional agencies. He is an award-winning copywriter and has helped create some of the largest and longest running evergreen promotions in North America. Rob has held senior roles in Creative, Strategy, Client Service, Digital and was most recently the VP Integrated Operations, at one of the largest Shopper-Marketing agencies in North America.

"Snipp's suite of technology solutions are solving the problems most consumer brands are facing - how to create meaningful engagement with shoppers via their smartphones to drive sales, repeat purchase and social advocacy," said Rob Rathke. "I am very excited to be working with a forward-thinking company that is transforming the digital promotion, rebate and loyalty landscape by way of their leading receipt recognition software."

Commenting on the new hire, Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of Snipp Interactive added, "Rob was one of our early clients and has informally advised the company over the years on its approach to breaking into and disrupting the consumer promotions and loyalty space. He brings years of solid sales expertise to the table at a crucial juncture as we prepare to scale our sales and marketing efforts around our newly developed loyalty and rebate solutions built around Snipp's industry leading receipt recognition and promotions marketing engine. We are confident that under his leadership the company will rapidly expand and deepen its client base, resulting in tremendous value creation for all shareholders."

