Snowflake Continues Its Exponential Growth with the Return of its Most Successful Live Cloud Analytics Event

The Cloud Analytics City Tour comprises one-day events across the U.S. and U.K. to deliver a 30-day action plan for senior data professionals and technology innovators to end their struggle for data

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Snowflake Computing, the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced that registration is now open for its 2017 Cloud Analytics City Tour. The Snowflake event series spans June 1-22 and will center on the theme "Your Data Struggle Ends Now." The one-day events will bring together the brightest minds in data and analytics to discuss the latest trends, best practices and lessons learned in data warehousing, big data and analytics.

Attendees will walk away with evidence-based insights and a detailed 30-day action plan to end their struggle of getting all the insight from all their data to all their business users. The international tour kicks off in London on June 1 and will visit eight U.S. cities over the next three weeks. The events are expected to draw thousands of senior business leaders, analytics professionals and IT professionals from the U.S. and U.K.

"We're building on the success of our previous Cloud Analytics City Tour by delivering even greater value to attendees based on the cumulative experiences from Snowflake, our customers, industry experts and our valued technology partners," said Snowflake CMO Denise Persson. "These one-day, fast-track events will inform and empower IT and BI professionals with loads of useful information they can take action on to enable their organizations to become data-driven enterprises."

Confirmed speakers for the Snowflake Cloud Analytics City Tour include:

Erika Bakse, Head of Business Intelligence, IAC Publishing Labs (Ask.com)

Joshua Builder, Chief Technology Officer, Rent the Runway

David Buonasera, Chief Technology Officer, SpringServe

Robert Fehrmann, Principal Architect, Snagajob

Jonathan Geggatt, Data Engineering Manager, HotelTonight

Thuy Kim, Vice President of Business Intelligence, Age of Learning

Michal Klos, Engineering Director, Data Platform, Localytics

Paul Miller, Business Intelligence Professional, University of Notre Dame

Kelly Mungary, Director of Enterprise Data & Analytics, Lionsgate

Cameron Pumphrey, Chief Information Officer, Snap Kitchen

Marlen Rattiner, Senior Director of Product Management, Blackboard

Mark Sear, VP, Audiences and Data, CNN International Commercial

Adam Shepard, Senior Architect, AudienceScience

Tom Silverstrim, Senior Director of Platform Intelligence, TubeMogul, an Adobe company

Adam Slader, Head of Analytics, GTA

Carlos Sousa, Architect- Digital Transformation, Outsystems

Adam Weinstein, Executive Director, Analytics & Data Science, athenahealth

Nathan West, Director of Analytics, Telltale Games

Jason White, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Blackboard

Gordon Wong, Director of Business Intelligence Infrastructure, Fitbit

Cloud Analytics City Tour is the first London Snowflake event on the heels of Snowflake's U.K. Expansion

The full-day London event will take place at The Banking Hall of London and will feature:

A morning keynote session from Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia.

Customer panel showcasing best practices and lessons learned from their enterprise, built-for-the-cloud data warehouse and analytics implementations.

Industry thought leader session.

Separate IT- and BI-focused tracks addressing each group's specific data struggles.

Live 30-day action plan presentation on how to implement a built-for-the cloud data warehouse.

A networking reception, where attendees can share their data experiences with peers and industry experts.

Snowflake's first-ever London event comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of its Series D funding round and new office opening in London.

Snowflake U.S. City Tour to Spotlight Cloud Journeys of Leading Enterprises

The U.S. leg of the Cloud Analytics City Tour will include free half-day events in:

Each day's event will feature:

Deep dives from technology and industry experts on key concepts and best practices for data warehouse modernization: data loading, data integration, data analytics.

Presentations from senior data professionals who will share their data struggles and how built-for-the-cloud data warehousing transformed their struggles into successes.

Powerful use cases that expose the limitations of traditional data warehousing and reveal what data warehousing built-for-the-cloud can deliver.

Q&A session between industry experts and event attendees followed by a networking reception.

The Snowflake Cloud Analytics City Tour is brought to you by Snowflake's strong ecosystem of technology and solution partners including Amazon Web Services, Tableau, Looker, Informatica, Talend, and others.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.net.

