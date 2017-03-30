Snowflake Expands US Engineering Operations -- Opens Seattle Office

The #1 ranked cloud data warehouse keen to engage Seattle's best software engineers

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Snowflake Computing, the only data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced the opening of its Seattle office to attract the best talent from the Pacific Northwest, augmenting its headquartered operations in Silicon Valley. The demand for Snowflake's solution continues to grow at an exponential pace. Enterprises of all sizes, and from all industries, deploy Snowflake to free their organizations from the constraints of legacy on-premises and legacy cloud data warehouses. Snowflake enables the data-driven enterprise by delivering innovative architecture and technology from our world-class engineers. The new Seattle office will help continue that commitment to our customers.

The Seattle area has become a leader in the US for cloud-based technology, including enterprise cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, and many cloud-focused startups. It's a natural location for the first engineering office for Snowflake outside of the San Francisco Bay Area. Snowflake's office will open in downtown Bellevue, which has consistently ranked among the top 10 cities to live in the US in the past 10 years. In addition, Snowflake will take up residence in City Center Bellevue, which is adjacent to Bellevue Transit Center -- a key public transport hub serving the greater Bellevue area.

Leo Giakoumakis will head the Bellevue office. Leo has 20 years of software engineering experience with enterprise software, data management and cloud services. For over 13 years at Microsoft, he led engineering teams in SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and most recently in HDInsight, where he delivered Hadoop, Spark and Kafka clusters as a cloud service. Leo holds an MS in Information System Engineering from the University of Manchester.

"Snowflake's approach to data warehousing has solved the challenges other data analytics platforms still struggle with," Leo said. "Snowflake's engineering team, and the revolutionary technology they continue to advance, convinced me that Snowflake will transform this industry. More importantly, Snowflake's product roadmap involves building some of the coolest features that will put Snowflake way out in front of the competition."

Snowflake's executive team is very familiar with the Seattle area. Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia was president of Microsoft's server and tools business, which rocketed to $17 billion in annual revenue under his leadership. Snowflake's head of engineering, Sameet Agrawal, spent many years in Microsoft, heading the SQL Server Relational Database Engine.

"Snowflake became the world's best data warehouse because the company started with the world's best engineers," Sameet Agrawal said. "And they attracted other top engineers from around the globe and all over Silicon Valley -- a process that continues to repeat at Snowflake today. Now it's time we open our doors to the best engineers in Seattle. From the technology titans headquartered in Seattle, to all the global tech companies and innovative start-ups that have footprints in Seattle, we invite engineers who want to change the world with the most innovative data warehouse technology to contact us."

Snowflake was co-founded in 2012 by two of the world's best database architects -- Benoit Dageville and Thierry Cruanes. With more than 50 years of combined architecting and engineering experience, other top engineers from around the world quickly joined Snowflake's Silicon Valley operations. Snowflake's third co-founder, Marcin Zukowski, invented vectorized query execution in databases and brought his research to market by co-founding Vectorwise, which Actian Corporation bought before Marcin joined Snowflake.

Snowflake is actively hiring in Seattle for product managers, engineering managers, senior and junior engineers. To get an engineer's view of how Snowflake's architecture and technology exceeds all other data warehouse and noSQL solutions, click here to receive a copy of "The Snowflake Elastic Data Warehouse" -- a technical paper presented at SIGMOD 2016.

Some of Snowflake's 2016 competitive and product milestones include:

Competitive momentum

Beat competitors, including Google BigQuery, Teradata, IBM dashDB, HPE Vertica, Microsoft Azure SQL, SAP HANA and Oracle Exadata, to take the top spot in Gigaom Research's review of enterprise cloud data warehouses: "Sector Roadmap: Cloud Analytic Databases 2017."

Product innovation

Announced enterprise-grade security features, including support for HIPAA compliance and federated authentication to deliver a new standard in built-in security for data platforms.

Issued a comprehensive set of features to eliminate the manual, administrative overhead and complexity associated with managing and protecting data warehouses for multi-structured big data. These features include automatic concurrency scaling, results caching, time travel and adaptive data management.

Snowflake's momentum demonstrates the growing realization among enterprises that traditional data warehouse solutions, on-premises and cloud, are obstacles to becoming data-driven organizations. Frustrated by the challenges of outdated technology, businesses are shifting to Snowflake to acquire the best architecture, technology, service and price.

