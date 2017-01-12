Snowflake Surges Past Competition and Nearly Doubles Customer Base for 2016

Another record year for customer acquisition, product innovation and partner expansion

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Snowflake Computing, the only data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced another year of record growth in 2016 as it continues to beat enterprise data warehouse and big data vendors by supplying the best technology and the best architecture at the best price. Snowflake increased its customer base by 90 percent and executed nearly two billion customer queries, totaling more than one million hours of cloud processing time. All of this performance happened at speeds and with an ease of use that transformed the customer experience when compared to all other data warehouses.

In addition, customer data storage in Snowflake surged by over 300 percent in 2016, with multiple customers storing more than one petabyte of data and still experiencing the fastest and most affordable data warehouse on the market. All of Snowflake's innovation and success in 2016 culminated in December, when Snowflake was ranked the #1 cloud data warehouse, beating all of the largest data warehouse vendors in the market across six product attributes.

"We've made major strides in 2016 to deliver on our promise of providing the most powerful, affordable, accessible and flexible cloud-build data warehouse for enterprises big and small," Snowflake CEO, Bob Muglia said. "Through significant product developments, partnerships and programs, and further building our world-class team, we've done just that. We continue to knock down the technology, access and cost barriers to storing all of your data in one location for fast, affordable and limitless data analytics. At the end of the day, nothing should stop you from being a data-driven enterprise."

Snowflake's 2016 competitive, product, customer, partner and corporate milestones include:

Competitive momentum

Beat competitors, including Google BigQuery, Teradata, IBM dashDB, HPE Vertica, Microsoft Azure SQL, SAP HANA and Oracle Exadata, to take the top spot in Gigaom Research's review of enterprise cloud data warehouses: "Sector Roadmap: Cloud Analytic Databases 2017."

Reduced cloud storage pricing by 80 percent to make Snowflake the most affordable data warehouse available. Promised continued price reductions to match S3 pricing from Amazon Web Services, Snowflake's cloud storage provider. Organizations of all sizes no longer have a cost barrier to storing all of their data in one location.

Product innovation

Announced enterprise-grade security features, including support for HIPAA compliance and federated authentication to deliver a new standard in built-in security for data platforms.

Issued a comprehensive set of features to eliminate the manual and administrative overhead and complexity associated with managing and protecting data warehouses for multi-structured big data. These features include automatic concurrency scaling, results caching, time travel, and adaptive data management.

Customer acquisition

Acquired new customers from a variety of industries including HotelTonight, PDX, Rue La La, Telltale Games and University of Notre Dame.

Announced Snowflake On Demand™, a fast and simple sign-up process for data users of any type to have easy access to the most affordable and effective data warehouse. Available since November, Snowflake On Demand has dramatically increased the pace at which customers sign up and start using Snowflake.

Established new cloud deployment of Snowflake in the EU (Frankfurt) region to address European customer demand.

Snowflake's momentum demonstrates the growing realization among enterprises that traditional data warehousing solutions, on-premises and cloud, are obstacles to becoming data-driven organizations. Frustrated by the challenges of outdated technology, businesses are shifting to Snowflake to acquire the best architecture, technology, service and price.

Snowflake Computing is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.