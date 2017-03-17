Snowmobileinfo.org offers fans of snowmobiling detailed information on best practices and trail management

EAST LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Community and civic involvement, in regards to keeping trails and spaces accessible to snowmobiles, is a trait many snowmobilers share and the website -- a collaboration between the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ACSA), the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) -- snowmobileinfo.org is an important resource for them.

"Snowmobiling wouldn't happen without access to and use of private lands," said Bob Kirchner, president of the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ACSA). "The snowmobileinfo.org website allows interested parties to keep up-to-date on access and trail management including how to best educate landowners on the benefits of allowing snowmobilers access to their land."

Fans of the winter sport are instrumental in developing, maintaining and protecting snowmobiling access and trails on public and private lands. The website snowmobileinfo.org has numerous materials for clubs, associations and trail managers designed to assist with those efforts including suggestions and guidelines on how to interact with land owners to establish communications between snowmobiling groups in a community. Since snowmobilers have such a vested interest in the trails they use, they take great care of those trails and utilize the information on the site regarding best practices for trail grooming and maintenance. Another major area of the site includes reports and links pertaining to the impact of snowmobiles, all terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off highway vehicles (OHVs) on the environment which can be of use in negotiations with landowners over access.

Visitors to the site can also download a trove of public service announcements, posters and guides developed by ASCA, Tread Lightly! and ISMA with themes pertaining to promoting responsible riding, respecting wildlife and boundaries and more.

In 2016, ACSA and the FHWA extended their professional relationship with a new, five-year partnership to educate, unite and promote responsible snowmobiling in the United States. For more information, visit www.snowmobileinfo.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/16/11G133338/Images/ISMA_snowmobilers-mountains-_horizontal-d33edcc71097ba21ae31420a3ce35c02.jpg