SNS FiRe Conference Names ElpisEremo a 2017 FiReStarter Company

Global thought leaders converge this October to address some of the world's greatest challenges

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Strategic News Service™ (SNS) has selected ÉlpisÉremo as a 2017 FiReStarter company to be featured at the 15th annual Future in Review (FiRe) Conference. FiRe 2017 will take place October 10-13 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

Described by The Economist as "the best technology conference in the world," FiRe features global speakers and participants in technology and the global economy, including Elon Musk, Craig Venter, Michael Dell, Vint Cerf, Leroy Hood, Elena Polyakova, Mark Hurd, Paul Jacobs, Cory Doctorow, Kamran Elahian, Ken Goldman, Dharmendra Modha, and many others. FiReStarters are selected based on the strength of their potential to bring positive change to the world, and are showcased at the FiRe conference in panels throughout the event and with ongoing relationships introduced and supported by SNS.

ÉlpisÉremo is a disruptive precision bioengineering regenerative-medicine company whose platform technology harnesses and instructs the body's own tissue-resident cells, to produce nearly any therapeutic and regenerative protein, in place, with on/off precision, without the need to inject small-molecule drugs, mRNA, stem cells, or chemicals.

ÉlpisÉremo's bleeding-edge platform enables the precision modulation of cell signaling pathways to elicit specific gene and protein expression of tissue-restricted transcription factors that are the fundamental biological mechanisms contributing to cardiogenesis, chondrogenesis, neurogenesis, vasculogenesis, skeletal myogenesis, osteogenesis, hepatogenesis, and organogenesis, which are the key mechanisms to regenerating and restoring tissue and organ function to its optimum healthy state. ÉlpisÉremo's precision platform can target the key mechanisms that cause biological aging to elicit adult skin stem cells self-renewal, boost their lifespan, replenish, and elicit prevention and reversion of cellular aging ("reversing the aging process"), with the goal of making aging a reversible phenomenon.

"ÉlpisÉremo's team is honored to be recognized as a 2017 FiReStarter company. We are extremely excited to share the next-generation regenerative technology at such a highly regarded technology conference, and we look forward to showing how we could revolutionize the way we treat devastating degenerative and debilitating diseases for which no cures or treatments are available today, including aging," said James Ryan, CEO of ÉlpisÉremo Inc.

"We have invested years into looking at, and in some cases helping to launch, new medical discoveries, technologies, and procedures, from Personalized Medicine to Precision Medicine and including our Nutritional Microanalysis and UnDx (Undiagnosed) initiatives. ÉlpisÉremo fits perfectly into this universe of brilliant and radically creative new approaches to medicine, and we are delighted to announce its selection as a FiReStarter company this year. We look forward to helping the team share their passion and research and to partnering with them in the future in making the world a better -- and healthier -- place," said Mark Anderson, Founding Chair and CEO of Future in Review and the Strategic News Service.

Future in Review is a gathering of world-class thought leaders, convened each year with the goal of providing the most accurate look forward in technology. FiRe is a world leader in exploring how technology drives the world economy and in using technology to solve major social challenges. These goals have been consistently achieved through FiRe's collaboration across technology-driven industries and through active support from the global FiRe community.

To register for FiRe 2017, go to www.futureinreview.com.

