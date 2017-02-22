SNS FiRe Conference Names Haydale Technologies Inc. a 2017 FiReStarter Company

Global thought leaders converge this October to address some of the world's greatest challenges

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Strategic News Servicetm (SNS) has selected Haydale Technologies Inc. (HTI) as a 2017 FiReStarter company to be featured at the 15th annual Future in Review (FiRe) Conference. FiRe 2017 will take place October 10-13 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

Described by The Economist as "the best technology conference in the world," FiRe features global speakers and participants in technology and the global economy, including Elon Musk, Craig Venter, Michael Dell, Vint Cerf, Leroy Hood, Elena Polyakova, Mark Hurd, Paul Jacobs, Cory Doctorow, Kamran Elahian, Ken Goldman, Dharmendra Modha, and many others. FiReStarters are selected based on the strength of their potential to bring positive change to the world, and are showcased at the FiRe conference in panels throughout the event and with ongoing relationships introduced and supported by SNS.

Haydale Technologies Inc. (HTI) is a high-tech materials company specializing in silicon carbide fibers and microfibers, functionalized graphene, and their applications. HTI is the US division of Haydale Graphene Industries (HGI), itself a former FiReStarter. HGI acquired Advanced Composites Materials' silicon carbide business in 2016 and is using its hi-tech facility and skilled and technically advanced team as a springboard for the expansion of HGI's business into the US market.

Trevor Rudderham, CEO of HTI, commented: "We are honored to have been invited to be a FiReStarter. As regular participants at FiRe, we are keenly aware of the exceptionally high standard set by previous FiReStarters for innovation and transformation -- a standard we will seek enthusiastically to maintain. Our portfolio of advanced applications has increasing relevance as enhanced material properties are sought to enable other innovations, especially those being pursued by our fellow FiReStarters."

"Haydale Technologies is the perfect representation of the innovation and business acumen that has made Haydale Graphene a world-changer," said Mark Anderson, FiRe Chair and CEO of the Strategic News Service. "As industry turns increasingly to advanced materials for everything from chips to lightweighting, we think HTI will play a pivotal role. We are delighted to have HTI as our second Haydale FiReStarter and look forward to working with them to help make the world stronger, lighter, faster, and smarter than it is today."

Future in Review is a gathering of world-class thought leaders, convened each year with the goal of providing the most accurate look forward in technology. FiRe is a world leader in exploring how technology drives the world economy and in using technology to solve major social challenges. These goals have been consistently achieved through FiRe's collaboration across technology-driven industries and through active support from the global FiRe community.

