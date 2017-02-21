SNS FiRe Conference Names LINK3D a 2017 FiReStarter Company

Global thought leaders converge in October to address some of the world's greatest challenges

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Strategic News Service (SNS) has selected LINK3D as a 2017 FiReStarter company to be featured at the 15th annual Future in Review (FiRe) conference. FiRe 2017 will take place October 10-13 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

Described by The Economist as "the best technology conference in the world," FiRe features global speakers and participants in technology and the global economy, including Elon Musk, Craig Venter, Michael Dell, Vint Cerf, Leroy Hood, Elena Polyakova, Mark Hurd, Paul Jacobs, Cory Doctorow, Kamran Elahian, Ken Goldman, Dharmendra Modha, and many others. FiReStarters are selected based on the strength of their potential to bring positive change to the world and are showcased at the FiRe conference in panels throughout the event and with ongoing relationships introduced and supported by SNS.

LINK3D is the secure global platform that connects engineers to Industrial Additive Manufacturing services. Our technology is a cloud-based platform that leverages data and AI to enable fast, efficient, data-driven additive manufacturing. LINK3D's industry-specific RFQ system provides engineers with an automated tool that identifies and connects the user with qualified and vetted Additive Manufacturing Service Bureaus. At LINK3D we believe that additive manufacturing should be accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time. We serve a diverse group of industries including: Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Electronics, Medical & Industrial Applications. LINK3D provides a secure and seamless approach to make the 'Industrial Revolution 4.0' accessible to engineers and additive manufacturing service providers around the globe.

LINK3D is based in New York City with partners in The America's, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

"It is an honor to be selected as a 2017 FiReStarter company. We're humbled to be in such a prestigious alumni class," says LINK3D Co-Founder, Shane Fox. "At LINK3D, we truly believe that additive manufacturing should be accessible to anybody anywhere, at any time. Our goal is to help global organizations become more sustainable, reduce waste, and efficiently manage inventory by facilitating fast, efficient, data-driven manufacturing solutions," explains Vishal Singh, Co-Founder.

"LINK3D is enabling the revolution in global manufacturing first promised by 3D printing and now under way. We are delighted to have LINK3D as a FiReStarter company, and are proud to be partnering with a firm so well-placed to change the world for the better," said Mark Anderson, FiRe Chair and CEO of the Strategic News Service.

Future in Review is a gathering of world-class thought leaders, convened each year with the goal of providing the most accurate look forward in technology. FiRe is a world leader in exploring how technology drives the world economy and in using technology to solve major social challenges. These goals have been consistently achieved through FiRe's collaboration across technology-driven industries and through active support from the global FiRe community.

Strategic News Service was founded by Mark Anderson in 1995 as the first subscription-based online news service. Since its inception, SNS has proven the most accurate predictive report covering technology and the global economy. Its subscribers include top managers at technology and finance companies across the globe, including Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Cisco, Intel, Google, British Telecom, SpaceX, Amazon, Telstra, and others.

SNS has been operating the annual FiRe conference since 2003. FiRe exposes world experts and participants to new ideas, and conversations about them, producing an accurate portrait of the future; and focuses on creating technology solutions to current local and global problems. FiRe 2017 will take place October 10-13, 2017, at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. For more information and to register, go to www.futureinreview.com.

Future in Review™ is a Strategic News Service™ conference. Future in Review and Strategic News Service (SNS) are registered international trademarks. The "SNS Global Report on Technology and the Economy" is the most accurate publicly ranked predictive newsletter in computing and communications.

