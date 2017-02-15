So This Just Happened... RED Mountain Hits Their $10 Million Goal on Crowdfunding

"Fight the Man. Own The Mountain." Powers Into Phase II: Fierce & Independent

ROSSLAND, BC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - On August 22, 2016, RED Mountain Resort launched a $10 million crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.com called "Fight the Man. Own The Mountain." This was the first time a for-profit ski resort explored equity crowdfunding and nobody at RED knew what to expect in Phase I, of the "Test The Waters" campaign. As of last Thursday morning (Feb. 9), RED hit their $10MM Reservation Goal -- an historic achievement within the North American ski industry.

"We went into this campaign feeling that these were uncharted waters," says RED CEO Howard Katkov. "But the response was immediate, passionate, and unequivocal. Our choice to plant the flag for independent skiing and snowboarding during a time of high-profile mergers and acquisitions really resonated."

Since launch, "Fight the Man. Own The Mountain." has been featured many times in the mainstream press across North America, and has been covered extensively by ski and snowboard outlets. The videos created for the campaign have so far received over half a million views.

Equity crowdfunding is a new style of investment and RED's choice to accept a relatively low minimum reservation of $1,000 allowed "everyone from lifties to Learjet owners" to make a reservation for this unique equity financing campaign. (And they did!) RED's campaign on StartEngine will continue to take reservations as they prepare their auditing and legal documents to be provided to investors for Phase II, which is scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2017. You can currently make a reservation here.

"Our goal was to hit $10 million in reservations by April, but we managed to hit that number months in advance. We now sincerely hope that a large percentage of the RED fans that pledged their support will convert their reservations to a real investment when the Phase II launches this fall," says Katkov.

There are two exciting aspects of "Fight the Man. Own The Mountain." in investment terms. The first is the "Last In, First Out" feature. What this means is that investors in Phase II -- whether they're in for $1,000, $25,000 or more -- would receive their investment back before all previous equity investors. The second is the "rewards" associated with each level of investment, from lift tickets, custom skis or snowboards, season and family passes and access to a purpose-built clubhouse and overnight cabins. These rewards are laid out in the StartEngine platform.

RED Mountain is the oldest ski resort in Western Canada and has been the site of many firsts: First World Cup ski race in Canada; one of the largest terrain expansions in North America in over 40 years… This campaign marks another first -- the opportunity through equity crowdfunding to own a slice of world-class ski resort for as little as $1,000.

"The groundswell of support from the snow community, the press, and investors has been nothing short of astonishing," says Katkov. "The success of the campaign, thus far, has been a nice reminder of just how passionate and free-spirited the ski and snowboard community really is. It's been an incredible winter so far and I've had a number of guests come up to me and say they booked their ski week at RED after hearing about us through the campaign. Some of them invested, some of them didn't, but all of them sensed that we have something special going on in Rossland and needed to check it out in person. And to us, that means more than anything. We can't wait for what the future holds."

Visit RED's Crowdfunding campaign page here

RED Mountain Resort

RED is the last great, unspoiled resort. Located in Rossland, BC, 1st stop on Canada's famous Powder Highway, RED delivers 2,877 acres of pristine, unfettered skiing. RED recently added nearly 1,000 acres of intermediate to advanced terrain on Grey Mountain. With 7.6m of annual snowfall, (cheap!) in-bounds cat-skiing, and the friendliest locals around, it's no wonder the New York Times voted us their #8 "Best Place in the World to Visit in 2013." Other recent wins include Powder's "Ski Town Throwdown," and "Most Underrated Resort" by Skiing. Fresh turns that you don't have to fight for -- that's RED.

