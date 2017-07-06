Sobeys Inc. Canada Screams for Ice Cream Campaign Raises $277,000 for Local Charities Thanks to Warm-Hearted Western Canadians

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - On Saturday, June 24th, Sobeys Inc. warmed hearts with cool ice cream treats at local Sobeys, Safeway and IGA locations in western Canada, raising more than $277,000 for 113 local youth-based charities. The Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign invited customers to make a small $2 donation in exchange for a tasty ice cream treat, with 100 per cent of the proceeds providing healthy meals and snacks to charitable organizations in local communities. Sobeys also provided a total donation of $100,000 in funding to further demonstrate their commitment to the communities they serve.

The event also marked the launch of Sobeys' Kids Paying-It-Forward program, a special partnership between the Canadian grocer and participating charities to empower 150 kids to pay-it-forward to the charity of their choice. Selected kids received a $500 gift card to award to a community group that made a positive impact on their family, friends or neighbours. Donation presentations for the Kids Paying-It-Forward program will be made in local communities throughout the summer, with the stories behind each donation being posted to www.treatyourcommunity.com/kids-paying-it-forward.

"We were inspired to see our diverse retail network come together for the Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign," said Renée Hopfner, Director, Community Investment, Sobeys Inc. "Sobeys is committed to supporting the communities we proudly serve and we were honoured to be joined on June 24th by so many customers and employees in making better food possible for kids. We're also thrilled to see tomorrow's leaders give back through our Kids Paying-It-Forward program and look forward to empowering Canadian kids to share their stories throughout the summer."

More information about Sobeys' Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign and Kids Paying-It-Forward program can be found at sobeys.com, safeway.ca or west.iga.ca.

About Sobeys Inc.

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX:EMP.A), Sobeys owns or franchises approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. Sobeys, its franchisees and affiliates employ more than 125,000 people. The company's purpose is to help Canadians Eat Better, Feel Better and Do Better. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.sobeyscorporate.com.