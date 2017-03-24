Social Work Leaders Advocate Effective, Accessible Healthcare

Allsup celebrates National Social Work Month with Society for Social Work Leadership in Health Care

BELLEVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Improving access to quality healthcare in the U.S. is a top priority for social work leaders who are critical to advancing effective and accessible healthcare, according to the Society for Social Work Leadership in Health Care (SSWLHC). Allsup joins the SSWLHC during National Social Work Month in March to recognize the critical role of social work professionals in championing healthcare improvements, including coordination and access for individuals and their families across the U.S. Allsup is a nationwide provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare plan selection services.

Social work leaders apply their knowledge and skills to advocate innovation and progress in all healthcare arenas, according to Scott Ferguson, LCSW, ACM, president of the SSWLHC. The national membership organization offers continuing education, conferences, resources and other services to advance career excellence among social work leaders.

"Social health issues affect the quality of life people experience in every community, and social workers apply their knowledge and expertise to improve the lives of others through advocacy," Ferguson said. "Social work leaders are at the forefront of numerous efforts to improve access to healthcare, treatment and best practices for hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities nationwide."

The SSWLHC is holding its 52nd Annual Meeting & Conference Oct. 11-14, 2017, in Baltimore, Maryland. The theme of the conference is Rising Together as Social Work Leaders in Health Care.

Programming will cover a range of topics across healthcare settings and social work proficiencies. For information on the SSWLHC, email info@sswlhc.org or contact Kate Ho at (866) 237-9542.

During March, organizations including the SSWLHC and Allsup recognize social workers and their contributions to the evolving healthcare industry. For more information about Allsup's services for social workers, call (800) 854-1418, ext. 65057. Individuals seeking help to apply for disability insurance may visit SSDI.Allsup.com.

ABOUT SOCIETY FOR SOCIAL WORK LEADERSHIP IN HEALTH CARE

The Society for Social Work Leadership in Health Care (SSWLHC) is an association of 550-plus members who are dedicated to promoting the universal availability, accessibility, coordination, and effectiveness of healthcare, with a focus on the psychosocial components of health and illness. For more information, visit www.sswlhc.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. For more information, go to www.Allsup.com. @Allsup