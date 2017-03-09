Social Workers Stand Up for Millions of People Each Day

Allsup joins national organization in celebrating National Social Work Month during March; NASW conference will be held June 14-15

BELLEVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Protection is an important component of the assistance provided by social workers nationwide, according to Allsup, which joins the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) in celebrating National Social Work Month in March. Allsup is a national provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare plan selection services.

Social workers use their training and expertise to help individuals and their families access resources and solve problems, especially when facing issues such as a work-disrupting disability, according to Allsup. The 2017 theme for National Social Work Month is "Social Workers Stand Up." It highlights the important roles that social work professionals fulfill to protect and support families, individuals with chronic illness and disabilities, children and students, military personnel and veterans, and many other groups in communities across the U.S.

"Many people don't understand the complexity of roles that social workers handle each day. The diversity of their work -- whether in hospitals, schools, businesses or community organizations -- places them squarely in the position as safekeepers of individuals who are vulnerable for one reason or another," said Greg Wright, NASW public relations manager.

"NASW members and the larger social work community frequently stand up and step into situations that require advocacy, understanding and guidance for individuals who are in transition in their lives for a variety of reasons," Wright said.

The NASW provides its 130,000 members with information, education and support across a variety of areas of practice. NASW members may have careers as educators, mental health specialists, case managers, educators, researchers, policymakers, community leaders, specialists, consultants and private practitioners. Work settings include schools and businesses, healthcare facilities, military units, charitable organizations and foundations, and private and public agencies.

The NASW will hold a virtual conference with the theme, "Aging Through the Social Work Lens," June 14-15.

Allsup congratulates the National Association of Social Workers on its efforts to raise the visibility of advocacy issues for individuals with disabilities, in particular, and for the millions of clients and patients and their families they interact with on a daily basis. Visit SocialWorkMonth.org for more information.

For more information about Allsup's services for social workers, call (888) 786-2190. Individuals seeking help to apply for SSDI may visit SSDI.Allsup.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR SOCIAL WORKERS

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) in Washington, D.C., is the largest membership organization of professional social workers with 130,000 members. It promotes, develops, and protects the practice of social work and social workers. The NASW also seeks to enhance the well-being of individuals, families, and communities through its advocacy. For more information, visit www.naswdc.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. For more information, go to www.Allsup.com. @Allsup