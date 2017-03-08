SoClean Launches New Animation Video for Spring Sweepstakes

OXFORD, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - SoClean continues its video series with its recently launched "The Bacteria Family Reunion" animation. As the company's educational efforts expand with regards to the value of its CPAP cleaning machine, SoClean, it aims to deliver consumer information in a fun and engaging way.

The short video depicts a "family of bacteria" gathered for an annual family reunion when their rowdy uncle brings in his unruly bacteria friends. The SoClean machine is introduced as the "uninvited guest" that ends the party early. As the bacteria get swept away by the SoClean's sanitizing power, it illustrates how the CPAP cleaning machine is designed to kill 99.9% of CPAP bacteria, mold, and other germs that can build up in the mask, hose, and reservoir.

The animated video is also part of SoClean's spring giveaway, which will award one winner a free SoClean machine. To enter the sweepstakes, users must watch the 60-second short video and provide their name, email, and phone number.

Entries for the product giveaway will be accepted through March 31, 2017 at midnight PST. Anyone wanting to participate in the giveaway can go to: https://www.soclean.com/soclean-cpap-signup/.

The SoClean machine was introduced to the market in 2012. Since then, it has helped hundreds of thousands of sleep apnea sufferers find a more convenient solution for cleaning and sanitizing their CPAPs in an automated way. With the SoClean machine, there is no disassembly required and no water or harsh chemicals used. Users can drop their CPAP mask into the machine, close the lid, and the SoClean will do the work for them.

About SoClean

Founded in 2011, SoClean Inc. improves the health and wellness of people who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. The SoClean CPAP Cleaner and Sanitizer helps the millions of CPAP users properly care for their equipment in a convenient way.