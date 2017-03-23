Sofia Berger assumes U.S. transportation leadership role

MORRISTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Effective March 27, Sofia Berger will transition from her current role as senior vice president and managing director for Latin America to assume a new role focused on growing the U.S. transportation market-Louis Berger's largest and highest growth U.S. market.

"This is an exciting and opportunity-rich time for the U.S. transportation infrastructure sector and Louis Berger is positioning itself for ambitious growth in our home market," said Tom Lewis, president of Louis Berger's U.S. operation. "We are excited for Sofia to join us in this effort at the perfect time."

In her new role as senior vice president for U.S. transportation, Ms. Berger will be responsible for growing and establishing client programs in the transportation market. Reporting to Nick Ivanoff, U.S. transportation market president, she will support both public and private sector client development goals while working to further enhance Louis Berger's transportation thought leadership position. In this role, she also will work closely with Mike Kirk, Louis Berger's lead executive on public-private-partnership (P3) programs.

"The U.S. transportation market is growing at an unprecedented rate," said Ivanoff. "Sofia's extensive experience in the transportation market and growing private sector clients makes her a great addition to the transportation team."

Ms. Berger most recently served as the managing director for Latin America and the Caribbean, a role she has filled since April 2014. Under her leadership, the Latin American division has expanded its geographic presence to include offices in Colombia and Peru, and consolidated offices in Chile and Mexico (previously part of APIA XXI) into a unified operation.

Miguel Zaldo, will assume the role of managing director of Latin America and the Caribbean effective March 27. Gabriel Borras, who will transition into a new role as director of projects and development for the region, will work closely with Zaldo and focus on project delivery, quality, client relationship management and project performance.

