SoftBank Leads $16.5 Million Strategic Investment in Dome9 Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Dome9 Security, the leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced the close of $16.5 million in Series C funding, led by a new investor, SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. ( TSE : 9984). Existing investors also participated in this round, bringing the total funding in Dome9 to $29 million. Per the terms of the agreement, SoftBank will be the leading distributor of the Dome9 Arc cloud infrastructure security platform in the Japanese market, enabling organizations running workloads in cloud environments to efficiently manage security, compliance and governance.

The Dome9 Arc SaaS platform allows customers to simplify security operations and speed up compliance in their public and multi-cloud environments. Dome9 Arc is the only cloud security solution to offer native, API-enabled integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as well as an agent-based approach that extends the Dome9 platform to other public clouds and on-premises cloud deployments. Dome9 offers a full range of cloud security orchestration capabilities, from powerful security visualization and remediation, to active enforcement and protection.

"As enterprise adoption of the cloud continues to accelerate, there is a growing need for cloud-native solutions that simplify security operations and compliance. Dome9's strong traction in the enterprise market attests to the value the technology delivers, and led to our decision to invest. Dome9 gives enterprise customers the confidence that their workloads are secure in the cloud. I'm confident that together SoftBank and Dome9 will help Japanese organizations maximize the benefit they get from migrating to the cloud," said Masayuki Motoshima, Director of Cyber Security Business Development at SoftBank Corp.

"Dome9 has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years, fueled by strong traction in the enterprise market with customers such as Pacific Life and Proofpoint," said Zohar Alon, CEO and Co-founder of Dome9 Security. "Businesses are realizing that securing cloud environments requires a fundamentally different approach from datacenter security. This funding round will allow us to capitalize on the business momentum by investing in R&D as well as sales and marketing. Partnering with a visionary technology leader such as SoftBank allows us to tap into global demand for better cloud security."

Dome9's recent technology advancements and business growth have resulted in multiple industry acknowledgements, including being named as a CRN Emerging Vendor for 2016, winning the Best Cloud Security Product in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and being recognized as the 2017 Editor's Choice in Cloud Security Solutions for the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. ( TSE : 9984), provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication and Internet connection services to customers in Japan. Leveraging synergies with other companies in the SoftBank Group, SoftBank Corp. aims to transform lifestyles through ICT and expand into other business areas including IoT, robotics and energy.

About Dome9

Dome9 delivers verifiable cloud infrastructure security and compliance to organizations across every public cloud. The Dome9 Arc SaaS platform leverages cloud-native security capabilities and cloud-agnostic policy automation to bring comprehensive network security, advanced IAM protection, and continuous compliance to public cloud environments. Dome9 offers technologies to assess security posture, detect misconfigurations, model gold standard policies, protect against attacks and identity theft, and conform to security best practices in the cloud. Enterprises use Dome9 Arc for faster and more effective cloud security operations, pain-free compliance and governance, and rugged DevOps practices. Learn more at https://dome9.com.