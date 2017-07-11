Software Defined Perimeter now features Google YubiKey

Innovative Security Solution to be Previewed and Demonstrated at DHS Cyber Security R&D Showcase event July 11

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - (DHS 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase) -- Waverley Labs, a pioneer in Software Defined Perimeters (SDP) and digital risk reduction solutions, today previewed and demonstrated a new SDP solution featuring integrated credential and identity access management at the Department of Homeland Security DHS 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase hosted by DHS at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Software Defined Perimeters (SDPs) are emerging as a key component in a new security paradigm for protecting critical applications and infrastructure. The primary effect of the SDP is that it transforms the application infrastructure into an effectively invisible or "black cloud" environment that shows no domain name system (DNS) information or IP addresses.

Waverley Labs worked closely with the Cloud Security Alliance to develop the commercial SDP specification and has since delivered the industry's first open source SDP as part of an award by the DHS to create new tools to defend against large and sophisticated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

The DHS initiative titled "An Open Source Project for a Software-Defined Perimeter to Defend Cloud Apps from DDoS" was awarded through Broad Agency Announcement HSHQDC-14-R- B00017 and is part of the DHS S&T Cyber Security Division's Distributed Denial of Service Defense (DDoSD) program

"The primary challenge of every IT organization today revolves around the management of three fundamental technology components -- applications that are user aware, networks that are connection aware, and clients that are device aware," said Juanita Koilpillai, Founder and CEO of Waverley Labs. "Waverley Labs Software Defined Perimeter is a solution that integrates and streamlines all three as part of a fundament change in how to better protect critical applications and infrastructure."

As part of the award, Waverley Labs was required to add credential and identity access management to the SDP. In addition to taking an authenticate-first, deny all, dynamic perimeter approach, the YubiKey integration is significant as it simplifies the ability for large organizations to deploy SDPs at scale by enabling them to now easily utilize Identity and Access Management in the SDP workflow.

SDPs are emerging as a key component in a new security paradigm for reducing and eliminating risk and incorporating industry input and lessons learned from successful commercial implementations of SDP by leading enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Mazda, and Google.

About Waverley Labs

Waverley Labs is a leading provider of digital risk management software and services that helps large organizations reduce their exposure to digital risk. Its products and services range from the industry's first open source software defined perimeters (SDPs) for large federal agencies, to the assessment, quantification, and mitigation of digital risk from the business perspective. Waverley Labs' automated analysis and visualization capabilities provide business leaders, risk officers and CISOs with an at-a-glance view of business risks prioritized according to business impact and recommended risk mitigations. Waverley Labs works closely with NIST and the Cloud Security Alliance to provide thought leadership in digital risk management. For more information visit http://www.waverleylabs.com, or call (800) 401-5180.