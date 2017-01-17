Software Fail Watch Says $1.1 Trillion in Assets Affected by Software Bugs in 2016

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, has announced the release of their third annual Software Fail Watch: 2016 in Review. The Software Fail Watch: 2016 in Review identified an unprecedented 548 recorded software fails, impacting 4.4 billion people and over $1.1 trillion in assets. This is a significant increase since the 2015 report.

Download a complimentary copy of Software Fail Watch: 2016 in Review

Tweet this: 548 software fails, 4.4 billion people, and $1.1 trillion in assets affected... the 2016 Software Fail Watch is here!

"The Software Fail Watch: 2016 in Review is a sobering reminder of how even a single software bug can cripple an enterprise," remarked Wolfgang Platz, Founder and CPO of Tricentis. "As the demand for the latest and greatest in technology and convenience grows, so does the need for software testers to protect their users and their brand from the potential influx of software failures. Our goal at Tricentis is to help testers succeed in this role -- enabling fast, efficient, comprehensive testing that's designed to support Continuous Testing, Agile, and DevOps."

Born from an interest in the frequency and types of software failures reported in the news media, the Software Fail Watch has evolved into a comprehensive, industry-spanning report that clearly reveals why effective software testing is so crucial to every business. The detailed 27-page report covers:

The overall impact on businesses, users, time, and assets

How the number and type of software fails in 2016 compared to 2015

Software fail trends within and across industries--finance, retail, services (e.g., internet, telecom), government, transportation, and entertainment

ABOUT TRICENTIS

Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, specializes in agile market leading software testing tools for enterprises. We help Global 2000 companies adopt DevOps and gain success by achieving software test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools, with Model-based Test Automation as our standout feature. Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as A&E, Allianz, BMW, ING, Deutsche Bank, Orange, Starbucks, Swiss Re, Toyota, UBS, Vantiv, Vodafone, and Zurich Insurance.

Tricentis has offices in Austria, United States, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Netherlands, Poland, India and Australia.

For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on:

www.tricentis.com

Twitter: @tricentis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRICENTIS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tricentis-technology-&-consulting-gmbh

A free trial of Tricentis Tosca is available at:

https://www.tricentis.com/tricentis-tosca-testsuite/trial/