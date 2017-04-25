Software Improvement Group (SIG) Selects Altify to Increase Sales Engagement and Revenue Performance

Collaborative Selling Solution Drives More Value for SIG Clients

DUBLIN, IRELAND and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Software Improvement Group (SIG), a global IT consultancy headquartered in Amsterdam, has selected Altify, the leading sales transformation solution, as its partner to operationalize its sales and client engagement structure to simultaneously accelerate revenue growth and enhance the value delivered to SIG clients.

Using Altify's solution, SIG's sellers and client engagement teams will collaborate to gain a deeper understanding of customer goals and business pressures so they can determine the optimum solution for each client. Altify helps SIG to identify areas in each customer account where they can solve additional problems and generate cross-sell and upsell revenue.

"With Altify, we have an easy-to-use collaborative selling solution that gives our teams the structure they need to maximize the returns from our key accounts and increase the value we deliver to our clients," said Dr. Erik Oltmans, CEO of SIG. "It is critical in enterprise sales to get a true picture of the customer's business problems, to care about finding solutions and to develop a plan to map your solution to the problems customers face. We looked at different approaches to overcoming this challenge for our business, and the Altify solution is head-and-shoulders above everything else out there. The fact that it's native in Salesforce and that Salesforce itself uses Altify for account planning made this an easy decision for us. We have already seen tremendous payback in only a few short months."

SIG is deploying automated sales processes, methodology and retooling to support a best-of-breed account planning/management cycle. The systematic and collaborative cadence and embedded methodology supported by the software ensures that SIG's clients receive the best possible engagement and that SIG grows its revenue accordingly.

"We are delighted to welcome SIG into the Altify family of customers," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify. "SIG makes software development more effective, and we do the same for sales teams. One of the reasons I joined Altify was because of the amazing successes I saw across all of Altify's customers. SIG is another fantastic example of that -- a great company, delivering great value to its clients. We are proud to be their chosen partner for pursuing that mission."

About Altify

For enterprise B2B sales organizations, Altify provides proven enterprise sales methodology in software that sellers want to use. We help sales teams win the deals that matter and increase wallet share in existing customers. Altify helps salespeople, managers and executives achieve revenue growth consistently.

Customers include: Autodesk, BMC, Brocade, BT, GE, Honeywell, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, Optum, Salesforce, and Software AG.

About Software Improvement Group

SIG gives technology leaders the visibility they need to address current software problems and prevent future ones from ever happening. Drawing on proprietary methods and decades of expertise, SIG helps organizations fundamentally improve the security and performance of the enterprise applications that support every aspect of their businesses. The only organization in the world certified by TÜViT for Trusted Product Maintainability, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam and serves companies in Europe, the United States, and Asia.