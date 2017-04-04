Software Testing Industry Survey Reveals Test Automation as a Key Challenge for Firms Today

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced the results of a software industry survey, the first in a four-part survey series that aims to assess the state of the software testing practice landscape. The series primarily focuses on the topics of test essentials, Continuous Delivery, Automation, Outsourcing and staffing for software testing and quality professionals in diverse industries.

"We conducted a similar survey in 2008 to understand the needs of the industry. Nearly a decade later, we are excited to launch a series of surveys again to assess the state of the testing industry," said Michael Hackett, senior vice president, LogiGear. "The results offer deep insights into the people, processes and technology in the industry which are critical for planning for the future."

Launched earlier this year, the goal of the first survey titled, "Testing Essentials," is to understand testing professionals' strategies, attitudes and pain points with regard to topics such as test plans, test cases, quality and testing. Among the participants, 40 percent of them are traditional software development organizations and represent the financial services, manufacture software and hardware, as well as the medical and healthcare sectors. Nearly 20 percent are consultants working across various sectors.

Among the key findings, nearly half of the respondents agree that test automation continues to be the biggest challenge due to misunderstandings about the process and tools at the management level. Test engineers should continue to educate on the many benefits of test automation as a key process in software development.

Other findings, as stated by the respondents, are:

Lack of upstream quality practices and not enough schedule time.

Projects are most often behind schedule because of shifting user stories/ requirements, not test delays.

Raising the awareness level and knowledge of quality and testing across the team.

Issues around automation such as too much pressure, and inability to automate due to time demands as well as misunderstandings of the time to automate well contribute to poor quality.

67 percent of respondents write test plans based on release or user stories compared to 22 percent that do not write test plans.

Over 54 percent of respondents have test strategies that include only API/integration and UI testing, but no unit testing.





These findings suggest that even though there is a wider, and greater, distribution of quality tasks and ownership of quality, there is still not enough upstream testing. A detailed summary of the results of the first survey can be found at: http://www.logigear.com/magazine/

LogiGear's second survey on DevOps is currently open for contribution for all software testing and quality professionals at http://www.logigear.com/testing-in-continuous-delivery-survey.html

