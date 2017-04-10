Sohn Investment Idea Contest Sponsored by GLG Is Accepting Submissions in Advance of 22nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference

Legendary investors William Ackman, David Einhorn, Joel Greenblatt, Seth Klarman and Larry Robbins to select winner

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - The Sohn Conference Foundation today announced the launch of its Investment Idea Contest ahead of the 22nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC. The contest supports the Foundation's mission to treat and cure pediatric cancer. The winner will present his or her idea to more than 3,000 attendees from across the globe at the Conference on May 8, 2017 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Sponsored by GLG, the world's leading professional learning membership, the contest is open to any individual with an investment idea for a marketable security (long or short) with a market capitalization above $1 billion. The submission deadline is 9 p.m. on April 26, 2017. A panel of the world's most elite investors, chaired by David Einhorn and including William Ackman, Joel Greenblatt, Seth Klarman and Larry Robbins will select the winner based on the judges' determination of the most compelling investment thesis with a one-year horizon.

"It's an opportunity of a lifetime to be selected by an all-star judging panel and present alongside the world's savviest investors," said Lance Laifer, one of the founders of the Sohn Conference Foundation. "The Sohn Investment Idea Contest is the only platform of its kind, encouraging anyone, regardless of industry, to share his or her best idea in pursuit of a coveted spot on the Sohn stage. We look forward to receiving this year's submissions and reviewing these fresh perspectives on the market."

The conference is famous for introducing a number of prominent investors to the global stage, including David Einhorn, Founder and President of Greenlight Capital. Einhorn received extensive coverage at the Sohn Investment Conference in 2008 for the short-selling of Lehman Brothers, just months before the bank collapsed. He is a long-time supporter of Sohn's mission to treat and cure pediatric cancer, having generously donated $7 million in profits resulting from the famed Allied Capital short bet he presented in 2002.

"The Idea Contest is a unique and exciting part of the Sohn Conference," said David Einhorn. "It's a way to encourage both professionals and students to showcase their ideas and present compelling, well-developed investment theses."

"GLG has long been committed to advancing medicine and science -- beginning with our first projects more than 15 years ago," said Alexander Saint-Amand, CEO of GLG. "We are proud to sponsor the Sohn Investment Idea Contest and be part of the Sohn Conference Foundation's important work to treat and cure pediatric cancer."

Marc Grow, a student at Columbia Business School, won last year's idea contest and beat out hundreds of others, including professionals. Grow pitched a short on Dexcom (DXCM), an insulin device maker (continuous glucose monitoring), which is facing impending competition and is unable to increase price as revenue per user declines.

For more details or to enter the contest, please visit www.sohnconference.org/contest. Follow the contest on Twitter at @SohnIdeaContest @SohnConf

For more information or to register for the Sohn Investment Conference, please visit www.sohnconference.org/new-york

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including its renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include Sohn Australia Conference, Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India Conference, Sohn London Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference and Sohn Tel Aviv Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $75 million. More information on the Sohn Conference Foundation can be found here: www.sohnconference.org.

ABOUT GLG / GERSON LEHRMAN GROUP

GLG is the world's leading membership for professional learning. Business leaders, investors, consultants, social entrepreneurs, and other top professionals rely on GLG to learn in short- and long-term engagements from more than 500,000 members and other experts. Clients partner with GLG to address their most complex strategic challenges, make better business decisions, and advance their careers through conversations, mentorships, small group meetings, surveys, and other interactions -- all within a rigorous compliance framework. Headquartered in New York City, GLG's 1,300+ employees work from offices in 12 countries. For more information visit www.GLG.it

