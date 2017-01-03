Solace Lifesciences, Inc. Introduces the World's First and Only Patented Stress Intervention Technology to Consumers at CES 2017

After years of clinical validation, the company will debut its consumer wearable concept, ReNu by NuCalm, at CES Unveiled and Sands Booth 42945

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Solace Lifesciences, Inc., the maker of NuCalm®, is showcasing its patented stress intervention technology to consumers at CES Unveiled Las Vegas and CES 2017. Invoking balance for the human autonomic nervous system, NuCalm is an all-natural, drug-free, neuroscience technology that promotes growth and recovery in a matter of minutes.

By using advanced neuroscience, the NuCalm four-part system combines a micro-current, a topical cream (or chewable supplements that are NSF Certified for Sport) that is rich in GABA amino acids, an eye mask, and brain-pacing neuroacoustic software, all engineered to guide users to a state of deep relaxation. The results are comparable to getting two hours of deep, restorative sleep in just 20 minutes.

Due to NuCalm's proven success in the medical sector, the company plans to unveil its consumer version, ReNu by NuCalm, which is scheduled to launch in Fall 2017. The 'home version', which consists of a neurostimulator wearable, mobile app, neuroacoustic software, and supplementation, boasts NuCalm's patented technology, but is packed into a portable, app-enabled system for users to self-administer and improve everyday performance by managing stress.

"Our clinical system has proven itself with a long and successful track record among the world's top athletes, executives, cancer patients, medical professionals and patients," says Jim Poole, CEO and President of Solace Lifesciences. "With 15 years under our belt, ReNu brings the same high-performance recovery to the consumer market."

The new consumer-focused product allows for recovery and restoration to take place at home with the user's own smart device and personal headphones.

"ReNu is an opportunity to improve your lifestyle," says Poole. "Just like NuCalm, ReNu triggers deep relaxation by mimicking patterns that the brain and body recognize as cues to relax, restore, and rebuild. Our products aim to inspire overall health and wellness through the ability to balance the autonomic nervous system and produce lasting results."

Solace Lifesciences, Inc. will be exhibiting at CES Unveiled on January 3, 2017 and CES 2017, January 5-8, 2017, at the Sands, Booth 42945.

To schedule an appointment for a first-hand demonstration or to discuss the technology with Jim Poole of Solace Lifesciences, Inc., please contact Erin Cunningham at erinc@lotus823.com.

For more information, visit: www.findyourcalm.com.

About Solace Lifesciences, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Solace Lifesciences, Inc. is a privately held Wilmington, Delaware-based company. The neuroscience company is a leading innovator in solving one of the most profound problems -- stress. Inspired by nature and clinically proven, Solace Lifesciences develops comprehensive, all-natural, easy to use, predictable, and reliable technologies to quickly resolve stress and restore the mind and body. Its flagship product, NuCalm®, is a patented, clinically proven system that quickly "switches off stress" and transitions the mind and body to deep relaxation within minutes, allowing the body to idle in its optimal healing state. Serving seven markets globally, users are able to achieve optimal healing and restoration of the body.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126272/Images/ReNu_pr_release_image-8a17409cda6eaa47b392efbbb23dab28.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126272/Images/NuCalm_Logo-d4eec82a29f6997aaef63c8a241746d3.jpg