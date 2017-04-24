Solar Alliance Announces Expedited Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) -

Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) ( OTCQB : SAENF) advises that further to the news release of April 10, 2017, the Company is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it will be completing an expedited closing on up to $1,400,000 of Units, on a non-brokered basis. The Units issued pursuant to this non-brokered closing were sold at $0.16, with each Unit comprising one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.25 and a term of term of 3 years. The Company shall pay certain finder's fees on a portion of the non-brokered financing in cash and warrants.

Proceeds from the non-brokered private placement will be used for the assumption of service contracts from a U.S. solar company and for general working capital.

Solar Alliance will continue to work with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as sole agent to undertake the brokered private placement financing previously announced on April 10, 2017. Each Unit in the brokered private placement will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the offering.

About Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

