Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Robert Rinaldi Vice President of Sales

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. ( OTC PINK : SIRC) today announced that it has appointed Robert Rinaldi as vice president of sales.

Mr. Rinaldi, age 47, brings to Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation a range of experience distinctly suited to the sale of SIRC's products. Most recently, he spent seven years as Manager of the Berkeley Group on Singer Island, Florida. There, he has been responsible for managing and directing all facets of real estate and timeshare sales. This includes responsibility for hiring, training and directing the sales team as well as their volumes and efficiency. In addition, he has been responsible for compliance with state regulations.

Prior to the Berkeley Group, Mr. Rinaldi was Head Underwriter and Consultant at the Initial Underwriting Group in Hallandale Beach, Florida. His responsibilities there included underwriting commercial loans, monitoring client's paydex scores to build business credit within Dun & Bradstreet, and consulted with clients from incorporation to business plans and financial projections.

In addition, he has been a personal financial coordinator at Unified Financial Solutions, helping clients manage debt covering all options available to client, such as consolidation, bankruptcy, credit counseling, and debt settlement. From 2000-2006, he was the owner and manager of The Manatee Restaurant on Singer Island and boosted revenue from $525,000 to $1,850,000 annually. He began his professional career in lending as working as senior loan officer at The Associates Financial before becoming branch manager at Ameriquest Mortgage in the 1990s.

He holds a Florida Real Estate license and is licensed to sell health and life insurance policies as well as annuities in the Sunshine State.

CEO David Massey said, "Sales of our roofing products and systems requires a broad set of skills and experience that Robert has developed over the course of his career. He understands real estate, home values and compliance. His experience in loans and debt management will prove invaluable both to our Company and to our customers. Having managed a sales team before, he will be able to immediately take the lead as we expand our footprint in Southern California."

Mr. Rinaldi said, "I am very excited to be embarking on this new phase of my career with Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. They have created an excellent product line that will benefit their customers in several ways. In particular, a solar-roofing solution cuts the homeowners' electricity bill, and speaking as a real estate professional, I can vouch for the fact that this will, all other things being equal, boost the value of any home where such a system is installed. Moreover, they have financing options that are close to risk-free. I look forward to working with SIRC and believe 2017 will be a good year for the Company, its customers and its staff."

