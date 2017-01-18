Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Kicks Off 2017 with Company Marketing Plan Hitting the Media Outlets Creating Customer Inquiries for Solar Systems

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. ( OTC PINK : SIRC) CEO David Massey has been hard at work with the company's management team with aggressive sales programs to enhance customers' experience with the purchase of a new roof and solar system.

With a larger footprint in Southern California and new showroom in Poway, CA, retail customers may visit the company's in house retail location or have a sales representative come to their location for an in depth overview of their needs. With the recent rainfall, the company has had a great increase of calls regarding roofing needs.

The showroom, located at 12411 Poway Road, in Poway, covers about 1,500 square feet and is designed to allow potential customers to view their solar roofing options much as they would tile and carpeting for their floors. Until now, Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation has done all of its sales by way of in-home visits. This new site will be staffed by existing SIRC professionals and so entails no growth in headcount.

SIRC's CEO David Massey said, "The showroom represents another way for us to engage with the consumer. A great many people prefer to come to a showroom at their convenience rather than set an appointment for an in-home visit. We are highly sensitive to the needs and desires of our customers, and the opening of our showroom, located centrally in San Diego County, is proof of that. We will continue to offer in-home consultations, and the showroom is an additional service. We are modernizing the way people shop for solar roofing products."

The showroom is located in a high-traffic area, and the Company expects walk-in traffic to begin forming a significant part of its sales. Management believes that by showing people the actual product, rather than relying on brochures, homeowners will have a better appreciation for how the finished system will look and work in their particular case.

At the same time, Company sales staff can walk customers through the financing process to that they can make an informed decision with just one visit. SIRC can finance the purchase of a solar system with a 12-year, low-interest loan, and the payments are usually less than for a lease. By owning a solar system rather than leasing it, a homeowner gets the federal tax credit plus any state incentives, as well as depreciation. SIRC systems also come with a 25-year warranty, which makes them almost risk-free.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally.

