Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Eliminates Financial Roadblocks to Going Solar

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTC PINK : SIRC) announces they have entered into a national agreement with TPO, third-party-ownership and finance company, to enhance their financing options for their solar and roofing customers.

"Bottom line, we have basically eliminated any financial roadblocks for our customers to go solar. This agreement will make our expansion into new areas much easier and more streamlined," said CEO Dave Massey. "Under these types of arrangements, a resident or business hosts a renewable system that is owned by a separate investor."

The company is working with Sunrun and offering their financing to all of Solar Integrated's clients. The homeowner simply pays a low, locked-in rate for the power that's produced, typically saving 20% on their electric bill.

"This arrangement helps us expand our footprint," added Massey. "Electric utility companies have sent letters to consumers recently, warning of California-Mandated High Usage Charges going into effect next month. These surcharges can dramatically increase electric bills. Our range of financing and TPO options now makes it easy for our customers to decide to go solar, because in every case, they will be saving money from day one. It simply makes no sense to not go solar."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

About Sunrun

Sunrun is the largest dedicated residential solar company in the United States. In collaboration with their certified partner network, Sunrun helps homeowners get solar energy that is perfect for their home and lifestyle, simply and quickly.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.