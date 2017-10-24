Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Enters Agreement With National Home Improvement Chain

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTC PINK : SIRC) announces they have entered into an agreement with a national big box store to be the provider for all of their residential roofing contracts.

"This is a huge opportunity for us, a real game-changer," said CEO Dave Massey. "This is a major home improvement chain, a Fortune 500 company with 1,840 stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It was our track record of customer service that prompted them to close the deal with us and we couldn't be prouder of that. We're going to become their installer for their roofing contracts. We are also negotiating with them to help launch their solar program as well."

Sales of the national home improvement chain topped $15 billion in fiscal 2017.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

