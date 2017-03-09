Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Launches Spring TV Ad Campaign

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation's ( OTC PINK : SIRC) CEO Dave Massey announced the company has launched their Spring 2017 television advertising campaign.

"We've been receiving a lot of calls," said CEO David Massey. "The region has experienced an extremely wet Winter, which has put roofs of structures and homes under a lot of strain. The timing is perfect for us to repair and replace roofing, while engaging the customers with the advantages of adding solar installations at the same time."

The television advertising campaign is airing on San Diego's KUSI-TV, known as "San Diego's News Channel." The station airs more than 50 hours of news content weekly, more than any other television station in Greater San Diego.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

