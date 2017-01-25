Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Signs Acquisition LOI

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTC PINK : SIRC) announced they have signed a Letter-of-Intent to acquire a unique specialty subcontracting firm, headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

The company has developed a stellar reputation for quality work in Los Angeles' most exclusive neighborhoods on the west side, such as Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Hollywood Hills, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Santa Monica. Specializing in the exterior work on new custom homes and estates, the firm has performed work for many "A-List" luminaries and celebrities, such as Magic Johnson, Cher, Ben Stiller, Dwight Yoakum and Kelsey Grammer. The company's range of services include all manner of waterproofing, custom sheet metal, all types of siding, roofing and exterior carpentry.

2016 revenues came in at just under $2 million.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation CEO Dave Massey said, "We're excited to move forward with this acquisition and propel our continued growth curve with this expansion into the affluent Los Angeles basin. We firmly believe we can double their revenues in 2017 to $4 million, by adding our solar expertise and marketing, as well as increasing the company's custom homebuilder client base."

For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally.

Forward-Looking Statement: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.