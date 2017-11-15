Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Signs Vendor Deal with Lowe's Home Improvement Stores

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTC PINK : SIRC) announced the signing of a vendor deal with Lowe's Home Improvement Stores.

"This is absolutely a landmark deal for our company," said CEO Dave Massey. "Obviously, Lowe's is a household name and to be aligned with them is extraordinarily satisfying. We're particularly proud of the fact that it is our record of customer service which was instrumental in closing the deal. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation will begin by being the exclusive roofing installation vendor for Lowe's in eight Southern California stores. "We will outperform as we always have and fully expect to increase the number of stores and add our solar installations as well," added Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a Fortune 500 American company that operates a chain of more than 1,800 retail home improvement and appliance stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.