Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Supporting GRID Alternatives

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation's ( OTC PINK : SIRC) CEO Dave Massey announced the company's support of the non-profit organization, GRID Alternatives.

GRID Alternatives brings together community partners, volunteers and job trainees to implement solar power and energy efficiency for low-income families, providing energy cost savings, valuable hands-on experience, and a source of clean, local energy. Founded during the 2001 California energy crisis by two engineering professionals who were implementing large-scale renewable energy and energy efficiency projects for the private sector, GRID Alternatives' vision is simple; free, clean electricity from the sun should be available to everyone.

GRID Alternatives' core program, provides no- to very-low-cost solar power for low-income families while providing hands-on installation experience for job seekers and community volunteers.

"It is a remarkable organization," said Massey. "The present and future of clean, renewable energy is definitely in solar and we are immensely proud and honored to be supporting GRID Alternatives."

