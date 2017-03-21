Solegear Adds Major US-Based Grocery Retailer to Growing List of Packaging Customers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Solegear") (TSX VENTURE:SGB) announced today that it has received new food packaging purchase orders from a leading U.S. grocery retailer with over 120 locations. The purchase orders include 10 different packaging designs across the Bakery and Ready-Made Meal categories. This program will generate revenue throughout the Company's current fiscal year. Both parties are concurrently exploring additional opportunities to expand the program to additional categories.

"We are very pleased to see demand from leading U.S. brands and retailers continue to grow for our plant-based packaging," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "Our relationships with 60+ customers reinforces our approach to work collaboratively with leading brands, food producers and retailers to become their preferred partner offering the widest assortment of plant-based products and packaging."

Solegear's food packaging assortment now includes over 120 plant-based options across bakery, ready-made meals, produce, deli and dairy categories. The Company also offers custom packaging design services to meet specific branding, sustainability, food security and visual merchandising requirements.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

For more information: www.solegear.ca and www.mygoodnatured.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact: 604-998-4058

