Solegear Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Solegear") (TSX VENTURE:SGB) announced today that it has issued $1,339,224.75 of units upon closing the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced private placement led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the "Private Placement"). This Second Tranche includes 8,928,165 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,339,224.75. As a result, the Company has a total of 72,881,206 common shares issued and outstanding.

Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant", and together, a "Unit"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share within the 24-month period following the closing of the Private Placement. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and ongoing commercial activities. Further information about the Private Placement was provided in the Company's September 22, 2016 press release.

"This Second Tranche of $1,339,224.75, plus the $566,050 in new money received from the first tranche of the Private Placement, for $1,905,274.85 in the aggregate, puts us in a solid cash position to manage operations and fulfill growing customer orders going into 2017," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "Market demand for our bioplastic products and packaging continues to increase, and we remain committed to our strategy to drive market share growth through organic sales, product line extensions and targeted acquisitions."

The Company continues to work toward closing a separate $5,000,000 subscription agreement received from a private investor, as outlined in the Company's November 2, 2016 press release.

In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"), plus certain members of the selling group, an aggregate cash commission and fees of $135,815.72 inclusive of taxes, plus an expense reimbursement of $19,129.92 inclusive of taxes. The Company also issued to the Agent and certain members of the Agent's selling group non-transferable options to acquire 694,583 Units from treasury at a price of $0.15 per Unit, exercisable at any time within the 24-month period following the closing date.

The closing of this Second Tranche of the Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The securities issued by the Company in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four month "hold period" expiring on April 22, 2017 (the "Hold Period") as prescribed by the TSX-V and applicable securities laws.

Terms of the Warrants

The issued Warrants are subject to a Warrant Indenture made as of November 10, 2016 between the Company and the TSX Trust Company, which can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. As previously announced, the expiry date of the Warrants will be subject to an acceleration right in favour of the Company that is exercisable if the common shares of the Company trade on the TSX-V at or above a volume-weight average trading price of $0.30 per share on any 20 consecutive or non-consecutive trading days, following the expiry of the Hold Period. If the acceleration right is exercised by the Company, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the Company provides notice thereof.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

