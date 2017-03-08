Latest launch sees Solegear expand its bioplastic products portfolio using Braskem's I'm green™ Polyethylene

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SGB) ("Solegear" or the "Company") and Braskem (BMFBOVESPA:BRKM3)(BMFBOVESPA:BRKM5)(BMFBOVESPA:BRKM6)(NYSE:BAK)(LATIBEX:XBRK), the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, announced today a 3-year partnership in which Solegear will utilize Braskem's I'm green™ Polyethylene to produce and distribute a series of household recycling containers under its good natured™ brand. The first products resulting from this partnership will be on display starting this Friday at the Natural Products Expo in Anaheim, CA.

"Solegear continues its strong partnership development, building momentum to drive adoption of bioplastics in the marketplace," shared Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "This latest partnership illustrates our team's commitment to seek out the best bio-based ingredients for each application and then create finished bioplastic products and packaging that are being demanded by today's environmentally conscious consumers."

Braskem developed its I'm green™ material from Brazilian sugarcane -- a renewable and sustainable resource -- to be a drop-in biopolymer substitute to conventional polyethylene. Cultivation of sugarcane utilizes carbon dioxide and releases oxygen, which gives the material a negative carbon footprint. Braskem's analysis has confirmed the environmental impact of using 1 ton of green PE is the equivalent of capturing 2.78 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere from a cradle to gate perspective.

"This partnership has strategic value for Braskem. It will provide us access to new markets and strengthen the company's growth in North America," said Gustavo Sergi, responsible for Braskem's Renewable Chemicals team.

For additional information on Braskem's I'm green™ bioplastic Polyethylene, environmental benefits and applications, please visit http://www.braskem.com/site.aspx/plastic-green.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's products and packaging are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

For more information: www.solegear.ca and www.mygoodnatured.com.

About Braskem

Braskem is one of the world's leading plastics and chemical companies with 41 industrial plants in Brazil, the United States, Germany and Mexico.

Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmental-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Known for innovative solutions such as I'm green Polyethylene™ made from renewable sugarcane and UTEC®, the company's own trademarked Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene for high performance applications, Braskem's products and technologies enable the automotive, packaging, healthcare, and construction industries to produce goods that enhance quality of life for people around the world.

Braskem America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

