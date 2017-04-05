Soles4Souls Announced As Finalist For Classy Awards

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - The nominees for the 7th annual Classy Awards have been announced and Nashville-based Soles4Souls has been selected as one of the 100 most innovative nonprofits and social enterprises of 2017.

The Classy Awards is the largest awards ceremony of its kind recognizing excellence in social innovation. The yearlong initiative identifies and evaluates organizations addressing hundreds of social problems around the world, including animal and wildlife welfare, disaster relief and public safety, education advancement, environmental protection, health services, human rights and social justice, and poverty and hunger relief.

"The Classy Awards has become one of the top forums for recognizing global social innovation," said Pat Walsh, co-founder and chief impact officer of Classy. "Classy Awards Finalists are pioneering innovative ideas and technologies addressing some of our greatest social problems, and we're honored to play a role in recognizing their incredible accomplishments."

The organization is a finalist in the category of poverty and hunger relief. A major component of Soles4Souls' mission is disrupting the cycle of poverty through sustainable job creation. Their micro-enterprise program gives entrepreneurs living in developing nations the opportunity to start small businesses by providing a steady supply of high-quality, low-cost, shoes and clothing.

"We are continuously striving to make a difference in the global community," said Soles4Souls CEO Buddy Teaster. "It's an honor to be recognized alongside some of the most forward-thinking organizations as a Classy Award finalist."

The Classy Awards will be held in Boston's Innovation District on June 15 at the Collaborative. Among the 100 finalists, the Classy Awards Leadership Council will select 10 winners.

ABOUT SOLES4SOULS

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

ABOUT THE CLASSY AWARDS

