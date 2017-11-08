SolGold Announces GBP 45 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Ordinary Shares

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES

SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 180,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") of SolGold at a price of 25 pence (C$0.42) per Ordinary Share for aggregate gross proceeds of £45,000,000 (C$75,600,000) (the "Offering").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and studies to advance its flagship Cascabel Project, selective regional exploration in Ecuador, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2017 and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. The securities issued in Canada under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months from the closing date of the Offering. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the LSE and TSX.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a Brisbane, Australia based, dual LSE and TSX‐listed (SOLG on both exchanges) copper gold exploration and future development company with assets in Ecuador, Solomon Islands and Australia. SolGold's primary objective is to discover and define world‐class copper‐gold deposits. The Board and Management Team have substantial vested interests in the success of the Company as shareholders as well as strong track records in the areas of exploration, mine appraisal and development, investment, finance and law. SolGold's experience is augmented by state of the art geophysical and modelling techniques and the guidance of porphyry copper and gold expert Dr Steve Garwin.

CAUTIONARY NOTICE

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by SolGold plc (the "Company") and its Officers may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company's proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company's Directors. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements; and save as required by the exchange rules of the TSX and LSE or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may reinterpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

This release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.