SolidusGold Inc. Announces the Results of its 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - SolidusGold Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SDC) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver on December 20, 2016.

All the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated November 3, 2016 were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the votes are as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % FOR % WITHHELD RAJ CHOWDHRY 4,339,163 50,000 98.86% 1.14% RICK VAN NIEUWENHUYSE 4,389,163 0 100.00% 0.00% JOSEPH PIEKENBROCK 4,389,163 0 100.00% 0.00% STEVEN KHAN 4,389,163 0 100.00% 0.00% SORIN POSESCU 4,389,163 0 100.00% 0.00%

Shareholders also re-appointed Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company and approved the renewal of the Company's stock option plan.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has re-appointed Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse as Chairman of the Board. Raj Chowdhry, who shared the role of Chairman with Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse, has decided not to continue as Co-Chairman and will continue to serve as a Director of the Company.

The Company also reports that the Company's discussions with Newmont to extend the outside date of the Northumberland Acquisition, as disclosed in the Company's news release of November 28, 2016, are continuing. However, there can be no assurance that such an agreement will be reached. For more information, please email info@solidusau.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.