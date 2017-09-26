Solis Tek Beats Out Competition in Cannabis Lighting Study -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article examining Solis Tek Inc. ( OTCQB : SLTK) and a recent independent lighting study.

There's an estimated 1,600 to 2,200 wholesale cannabis cultivation businesses in the United States and over 1,000 dispensaries that grow their own cannabis, according to the Marijuana Business Factbook. Lighting systems are a vital part of any cultivation operation. They typically represent 20-30% of a commercial grower's overall startup cost. Choosing the right lighting technology can impact the quality of a grow and the yield a cultivator gets out his or her garden.

According to an independent, third-party test of six cannabis-focused lighting companies, Solis Tek Inc.'s ( OTCQB : SLTK) digital lighting solutions scored the highest in terms of overall value for cultivators. Analysts expect the U.S. cannabis industry to exceed $50 billion in size over the coming years, following the legalization of recreational marijuana in states like California and Nevada, which creates an enormous opportunity for lighting providers.

Light Laboratory Study

Light Laboratory Inc., an independent photometric testing laboratory, evaluated six different cannabis lighting providers to assess which offered the best overall value for cultivators. The study evaluated photosynthetic photon flux density ("PPFD"), which measures the quantity of light that arrives at the plant canopy and how plants "see" and "absorb" light. Higher readings translate to improved plant yields and lower costs for cultivators.

The study found that Solis Tek's All-In-One A1 fixture had the best light output, providing a high-intensity and a more consistent footprint than competing options. In other words, the lighting solutions help commercial growers avoid hotspots and create a more even canopy, where no one plant grows taller and overshadows other plants. This helps anyone interested in growing cannabis plants create the best environment to increase yield.

Solis Tek's unique four spectrum "light diet" targets specific growth cycles and replicates the different seasons of the year, where the plants make use of natural light in different ways. The company was the first cannabis lighting company to offer these features, which are now standard among many top commercial cannabis growers. These attributes help cultivators produce the highest quality crops at the lowest prices for consumers.

A Growing Opportunity

Solis Tek has experienced tremendous growth over the past several quarters as it capitalizes on increasing demand for its lighting solutions. In addition to its lighting products, the company recently expanded into the nutrients business with the launch of TERPENEZ™ in an effort to increase revenue and expand profit margins by upselling its existing customers. These efforts could unlock even more value for shareholders over the long-term and potentially improve its valuation multiples as it enters the $32 billion nutrient/additive sector.

Last quarter, the company reported revenue that increased 14.8% to $2,441,289 and a gross profit of $919,879. The company also introduced a new lighting controller at the end of the second quarter. These developments could support further revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year given the synergies with its existing customers and product lines.

"By leveraging the same client base as our existing lighting products, we expect the launch of the new nutrients division to drive significant revenue growth for Solis Tek, while expanding margins due to the increased efficiencies derived from utilizing existing sales and distribution channels," says CEO Dennis Forchic. "Solis Tek remains ideally positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding legalization of medical and adult-use cannabis."

