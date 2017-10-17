Solis Tek, Inc. Enhances its Digital Lighting Product Offerings; Introduces Controller to Enable Commercial Growers to Take Complete Control of Lighting Environment

Controller Developed Specifically for the Lighting Conditions Required for Cannabis, Enables Growers to More Effectively Replicate the Sun's Light Cycles

CARSON, CA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Solis Tek ( OTCQB : SLTK), a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in legal markets across the U.S., announced today the availability of its lighting controller, which enables commercial growers to harness more control of its garden's lighting environment.

"For nearly a decade, Solis Tek has led innovation in the cannabis lighting sector," said Dennis G. Forchic, Chief Executive Officer of Solis Tek. "The controller is the next step in our lighting evolution, enabling growers to take more control and customize their growing experience, which in turn increases yield, ROI and enables them to grow better."

The Solis Tek Controller works with up to 300 lights at once and allows growers to manage multiple lighting cycles, located in different rooms/locations. Additional features include:

Precise canopy temperature monitoring that can be connected to up to 25 sensors

that can be connected to up to 25 sensors Customized sunrise and sunset options , enabling growers to run lighting cycles based on their plants' unique needs

, enabling growers to run lighting cycles based on their plants' unique needs Data analytics that track a garden's events

that track a garden's events High temperature auto dim and shut off that automatically reacts based on room temperature

that automatically reacts based on room temperature Energy efficient cloud cover to mimic the true nature of the sun when full intensity light is not needed

Today, Solis Tek is recognized as a leading innovator in the cannabis lighting sector with the world's top commercial growers utilizing the Company's HID (high-intensity discharge) lights. Solis Tek was the first company to provide Ignition Control, which is designed to prevent surges and breaker overloads by igniting lamps one at a time based on load stability, and SenseSmart, which is a pre-ignition diagnostic check to ensure that the lighting system is safe and working properly.

Forchic continued, "The controller provides a level of versatility not found in any other product on the market, specific to cannabis or others crops. For example, if a grower wishes to run their lights on a 22-hour cycle versus a 24-hour cycle that is possible. Or, if their plants do not need a full intensity light during a particular period, they can create an environment which mimics a cloud passing by."

To be added to the Solis Tek email distribution list, please email SLTK@kcsa.com with 'SLTK' in the subject line.

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek is a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Solis Tek's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. In 2017, Solis Tek introduced an organic nutrient line. The Company's customers include retail stores, distributors and commercial growers in the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit our website, www.solis-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/17/11G146602/Images/MultimediaAsset1-1622609416.jpg