Solis Tek to Present at New West Summit on October 14th in Oakland, California

CARSON, CA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Solis Tek ( OTCQB : SLTK), a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in legal markets across the U.S., announced today that Dennis Forchic, Chief Executive Officer of Solis Tek, will host a company presentation at this year's New West Summit at the Marriott City Center Hotel in Oakland, California.

The Company presentation will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, October 14, 2017, where Mr. Forchic will provide an overview Solis-Tek's business model and growth expectations.

"SolisTek offers an extensive portfolio of lighting equipment and nutrient products that are specially designed to help cannabis growers to achieve higher yields and maximize quality," commented Mr. Forchic, Chief Executive Officer. "As the market professionalizes and consumers become more sophisticated, demanding higher standards and more discerning production methods, we are seeing an increasing number of cannabis operators in the market coming to Solis Tek for solutions that maximize returns at their indoor cultivation facilities. We have implemented a robust R&D program that has continued to provide these growers with tailored and focused result. We are fully equipped with a variety of advanced technologies that separate our products from the competition. I look forward to discussing the commercial opportunity available to Solis Tek to interested investors at New West Summit."

About New West Summit

New West Summit focuses exclusively on the game-changing, disruptive developments in technology, investment and media within the cannabis space. The Summit and panelists of active, accredited investors and successful entrepreneurs will look at the future of branding, media, technology, non-profits, venture-backed startups, publicly traded companies and crowd-funding in the new "green rush" industry of Cannabis and beyond. Taking place on Oct 13, 14 & 15, 2017, it will provide three days of B2B and peer community networking, 100 exhibitors, 45 panel discussions, over 2000 attendees, parties, education, Bloom Farms Job Fair and a consumer day to connect with those new to the Cannabis industry.

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek is a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Solis Tek's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. The Company's customers include retail stores, distributors and commercial growers in the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit our website, www.solis-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.