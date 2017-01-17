Solodev Named a Finalist in 2016-17 Cloud Awards

Web experience software company among eleven international organizations being considered for prestigious award in the category of Best Cloud Infrastructure

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Solodev, a web experience software company, announces it is a finalist in the 2016-17 Cloud Awards. Now entering its seventh year, the Cloud Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapidly-growing cloud computing market. Solodev was selected for the shortlist in the category of Best Cloud Infrastructure, competing against more than 300 organizations from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Cloud Awards finalist during an extremely competitive year. This recognition bolsters our place as a leading software company that empowers our clients with the tools they need to completely own their digital presence," says Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. "The category of Best Cloud Infrastructure is particularly meaningful for Solodev, as we've optimized our platform for maximum cloud capability, hosting beautiful websites with world-class security and reliability."

Fully optimized for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, Solodev strives to meet its clients' needs with benefits of the entire Amazon Web Services product suite. Backed by AWS' rock-solid infrastructure, Solodev drastically increases website delivery speeds and quickly auto-scales capacity up and down as clients' computing requirements change. Prior to being shortlisted for the Cloud Awards, the web experience platform was recognized for its excellence in cloud computing by CMS Critic as The Best Cloud CMS in 2016.

"In our sixth year of recognizing and celebrating excellence and innovation in the cloud, the standard of entries has been staggering," says Larry Johnson, organizer at Cloud Awards. "This high level of excellence is reflected in the size of organizations we are seeing enter -- from start-ups to blue chips, and everything in between. But it's also the sheer global presence of cloud technologies."

Final winners of the 2016-17 Cloud Awards will be announced on Jan. 31, 2017. For more information on the awards and the full shortlist, please visit www.cloud-awards.com/2017-shortlist.

About the Cloud Awards:

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2017 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.

About Solodev:

Solodev is an industry-leading web experience software solution that empowers organizations with Total Design Freedom. Companies of all sizes can now build beautiful, powerful websites with unparalleled security and scalability -- without compromising design. Creators of the world's first on-demand enterprise web experience platform, Solodev powers leading global brands, including Universal Health Services, OneBlood, City of Miami Beach, CNL Financial Group, State of Florida and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Named "The Best Cloud CMS in 2016" by CMS Critic, Solodev ensures total customer success with its Tenacious Tech Support, featuring 24x7x365 U.S. based service. Solodev Web Experience Platform is currently sold directly at www.solodev.com, on the Amazon Marketplace and via the Federal GSA contract.