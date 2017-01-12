Solodev Web Experience Software Solution Helps K-12 School Districts Build Scalable and Secure Websites

Web experience software company reveals five education website trend predictions for 2017

Solodev today announces its web experience software solution is optimized to meet the needs of the education industry. Facing growing concerns about cybersecurity, school districts require a next generation website that complies with ADA's website accessibility regulations. With the Solodev platform, school districts across the country can build beautiful, powerful websites with unparalleled levels of security and scalability -- without compromising design.

Recently, Solodev partnered with Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS), one of the largest school districts in Florida, to launch its new website. Designed, built and hosted on the Solodev platform, the new site is secure, mobile responsive and scalable in order to accommodate future growth.

"Being a central online destination for roughly 70,000 students, in addition to their parents and families, SCPS required a secure and mobile responsive website that could grow along with Seminole County," said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. "With a combination of the Solodev web experience platform, our rock-solid cloud infrastructure and world-class support team, SCPS now features a mobile responsive website with dynamic and engaging content. Even more, we've empowered the SCPS team with the end-user tools to take the wheel from here for easy management."

Following the website launch, the SCPS team was trained on features and functionality to add and edit content with powerful inline editing tools, including SEO-optimized web pages, content scheduling, dynamic site navigation and breadcrumbs, as well as the ability to create custom apps and easily add entries to existing apps -- making the staff completely self-sufficient.

"We are extremely pleased with the new website design Solodev has created for our district," said Dr. Walt Griffin, Superintendent, Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS). "The new layout, responsive design and interactive school mapping tool makes our site immensely user-friendly for our students, families and community to find the information they're seeking in a quick and easy way."

With Solodev being optimized for the education industry, the web experience software company identifies five website trend predictions for the education industry in 2017:

1. Interactive school maps: School districts should consider website solutions that offer a dynamic school listings map application. By using an API integration with Google Maps to display all schools within the district in relation to any given location, school districts can help visitors identify the top schools in their area.

2. Easier engagement: Schools should implement website features that make it easier for site visitors to find what they're looking for and engage with their selected school. Examples include sortable calendars, prominent social media icons and an alert manager to communicate quickly with students, parents and staff.

3. Ad management: Many public schools have begun to sell advertising space in order to raise much-needed funds. School districts can capitalize on this budget-boosting opportunity by using a custom application to manage and dynamically display specific ads on certain pages of their websites.

4. Going cloud: Increasingly, educational organizations are shifting from in-house computing architecture to a remote cloud infrastructure, like the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. In addition to its world-class security, AWS helps a school district drastically increase the delivery speed of its website.

5. Scalability: It's imperative that growing school districts invest in websites that can auto-scale capacity up and down as their computing requirements change. By choosing a solution that offers elastic storage capacity, school districts can have the storage they need, when they need it, growing and shrinking automatically as files are added and removed.

About Solodev

Solodev is an industry-leading web experience software solution that empowers organizations with Total Design Freedom. Companies of all sizes can now build beautiful, powerful websites with unparalleled security and scalability -- without compromising design. Creators of the world's first on-demand enterprise web experience platform, Solodev powers leading global brands, including Universal Health Services, OneBlood, City of Miami Beach, CNL Financial Group, State of Florida and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Named "The Best Cloud CMS in 2016" by CMS Critic, Solodev ensures total customer success with its Tenacious Tech Support, featuring 24x7x365 U.S. based service. Solodev Web Experience Platform is currently sold directly at www.solodev.com, on the Amazon Marketplace and via the Federal GSA contract.