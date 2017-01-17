Solos Endoscopy, Inc. Retains Consulting Firm

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Solos Endoscopy, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SNDY) a provider of quality innovative medical devices to hospitals across the country, is pleased to announce that the company has engaged the consulting services of AMG Development LLC to assess the restructuring and outlining of a growth strategy for the company. In addition, AMG Development principal, Dom Gatto, will oversee executive management responsibilities for the company and guide the company during this pivotal time.

Solos Endoscopy products are registered and approved with the FDA; the FDA approval also covers the entire MammoView® product line. The company markets over 200 items to the endoscopic market and is continuing the development of products that will enhance the ability of medical professionals to perform minimally invasive surgical techniques.

"Management believes that AMG Development is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary guidance to enhance the value of our company and outline future growth opportunities. Solos has been recognized by physicians who use its products as an innovative company. It is with complete confidence that we feel this move will lead to a new future for the company and increased sales worldwide," stated Robert Segersten, President Solos Endoscopy.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.:

Solos Endoscopy recently celebrated its 25th Year of providing quality innovative healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 25 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop and market breakthrough technology, applications, medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its FDA approved products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com.

About AMG Development, LLC:

AMG Development is a consulting firm specialized in medical devices. At AMG physicians, entrepreneurs, companies and investors work together to build companies by fostering innovative technologies through concept, development, and ultimately commercialization. We rapidly transform companies and products by providing an incomparable combination of leadership, an experienced multi-disciplinary team, state-of-the-art engineering relationships and an extensive physician network. AMG's network is comprised of veteran medical device industry and physicians with real world experience-and success-in developing world class medical device products and companies. For more information see their website at: www.amgdevelopment.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.