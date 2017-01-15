Solution Tree Acquires Hawker Brownlow Professional Learning Solutions

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - January 15, 2017) - Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional learning provider, has announced the acquisition of Hawker Brownlow Professional Learning Solutions (HBPLS).

Based in Melbourne, Solution Tree Australia provides educators throughout Australia and New Zealand with an extensive range of professional learning opportunities, including events, webinars, and in-school support. The acquisition extends Solution Tree's global impact and furthers their mission of transforming education worldwide to ensure learning for all.

According to Solution Tree's CEO, Jeffrey C. Jones, "Our acquisition of Hawker Brownlow Professional Learning Solutions represents nearly four decades of collective knowledge among some of the most effective educators in the world. This coming together of Solution Tree and HBPLS means we will provide even greater opportunities for educators in Australia and New Zealand to receive services designed to help them maximize their impact on student learning."

Gavin Grift, managing director of HBPLS, added, "Solution Tree's acquisition of HBPLS signifies tremendous growth in the professional learning space. It ensures the work central to school improvement, such as Professional Learning Communities at Work and High Reliability Schools, inform and inspire our educators for the betterment of all students. I am looking forward to leading Solution Tree Australia in our efforts to help further develop quality teaching and school leadership."

All staff formerly associated with HBPLS are now Solution Tree Australia staff and will remain in their current Melbourne offices. For details about resources, upcoming conferences or to secure in-school support or virtual professional learning time, please visit SolutionTree.com.au.

About Solution Tree

Solution Tree delivers comprehensive professional learning to F-12 educators in schools. Through Solution Tree's authors and experts, F-12 educators are empowered to raise student achievement through a range of proven processes and programs including PLC, RTI, assessment, instruction, school culture, leadership and transformative collaboration. Solution Tree's services and products include educator conferences, customised solutions for professional learning, books, videos, online courses and Global PD. Last year, more than 25,000 educators attended Solution Tree events, and more than 3,000 days of professional learning were provided to teacher teams around the world.