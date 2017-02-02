Solution Tree and ASCD co-publish The New Art and Science of Teaching

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Solution Tree, a premier educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced that it is partnering with the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) to co-publish The New Art and Science of Teaching by Robert J. Marzano. Following up on the original Art and Science of Teaching, the book offers a framework for substantive change based on Marzano's 50 years of education research and observation and his identification of more than 50 new instructional strategies.

While the original version focused on teacher outcomes, the new version places focus on student outcomes. It illustrates how specific teacher actions correspond to the mental states and processes students need in order to reach their peak academic success. Throughout the book, Marzano details the elements of three overarching categories of teaching, which define what must happen to optimize student learning: students must receive feedback, get meaningful content instruction, and have their basic psychological needs met.

This joint publication will allow Marzano's work to reach out to educators around the world, in print and eBook form, as well as through professional development and educational events. Solution Tree CEO Jeff Jones said, "We are thrilled to be co-publishing The New Art and Science of Teaching with ASCD. Under Deb Delisle's leadership at ASCD, I am confident that together we can help countless teachers around the world enhance student learning with this phenomenal resource, created by one of this country's leading writers and researchers, Bob Marzano."

"For more than 20 years, Bob Marzano has inspired educators around the world to improve their practice and student learning," said Deb Delisle, ASCD executive director and CEO. "This exciting partnership with Solution Tree will put The New Art and Science of Teaching in the hands of educators truly committed to building an effective classroom for all students."

The New Art and Science of Teaching will be available Feb. 15, 2017.

About the Author

Robert J. Marzano, PhD, is cofounder of Marzano Research in Colorado. A leading researcher in education, he is a speaker, trainer and author of more than 30 books and 150 articles on topics such as instruction, assessment, writing and implementing standards, cognition, effective leadership and school intervention. His practical translations of the most current research and theory into classroom strategies are internationally known and widely practiced by both teachers and administrators.

About Solution Tree

For nearly 20 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. Every year we help teachers and administrators confront essential challenges, with more than 30,000 educators attending our events and more than 3,000 on-site professional development days in schools. Solution Tree has a catalog of over 400 books, videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities.

About ASCD

ASCD is a global community dedicated to excellence in learning, teaching and leading. Comprising 125,000 members -- superintendents, principals, teachers and advocates from more than 138 countries -- the ASCD community also includes 52 affiliate organizations.