Somnia Anesthesia Hosts Fifth Annual Anesthesiologist of the Year Award

Somnia Celebrates National Doctor's Day with Prestigious Award

NEW ROCHELLE, NY--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Somnia Anesthesia, a national anesthesia practice management company, celebrates anesthetists across the country by hosting its fifth annual Anesthesiologist of the Year Award! Somnia is honoring National Doctor's Day by recognizing an outstanding anesthesiologist who has truly impacted healthcare today. Somnia is proud to honor anesthesiology professionals and recognizes them for their service to quality healthcare. This award celebrates the dedication and hard work of anesthesiologists who provide the highest quality of care and clinical excellence.

"National Doctors Day is our way of showing appreciation to doctors across the country for the important contributions they make every day, and recognizing the outstanding efforts of both the nominees and the award winner." says Dr. Robert Goldstein, Somnia's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "We are especially proud of our network of anesthesiologists for their performance and dedication to ensuring the highest quality clinical care and overall patient and surgeon satisfaction at the hospitals, surgery centers and offices we partner with across the country."

Anesthesiologist can be nominated by fellow anesthesiologists, CRNAs, physicians or other healthcare professionals. Somnia will be accepting nominations until Monday, April 17 through completion of our 2017 Anesthesiologist of the Year survey. The winner will be selected from the pool of nominees by a panel of senior-level healthcare clinicians and administrators and will be announced on Monday, April 24.

For more information about Somnia Anesthesia and Somnia career options, please visit www.somniainc.com/careers.

About Somnia Anesthesia

Somnia Anesthesia optimizes anesthesia services for healthcare facilities throughout the country by combining clinical excellence with unparalleled management acumen. Owned and operated by anesthesiologists since 1996, Somnia provides a turnkey, solutions-based approach to anesthesia management. With an extensive in-house infrastructure and a single-minded focus on anesthesiology, Somnia builds and manages local anesthesia teams that consistently deliver the highest-quality patient care, enhance operating room performance, increase revenues, and achieve full surgeon and patient satisfaction. For more information visit: www.somniainc.com.