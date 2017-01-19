Somnia Anesthesia Hosts Its CRNA of the Year Contest During CRNA Week

Nominations for Somnia's Sixth Annual CRNA of the Year Award Now Open

NEW ROCHELLE, NY--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Somnia Anesthesia, a national anesthesia practice management company, joins the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) in celebrating nurse anesthetists across the country in its the 18th annual National CRNA Week, January 22-28, 2017.

The theme of this year's AANA celebration, "CRNAs: The Future of Anesthesia Care Today," was chosen because it echoes the fact that more than 50,000 CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthetists provide approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients across the country each year. Both the campaign and National CRNA Week raise awareness among hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and patients about the benefits of having CRNAs deliver care.

To mark National Nurse Anesthetists Week, Somnia Anesthesia will once again recognize an outstanding Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) with its fifth annual CRNA of the Year Award. Nominations will be accepted from across the country January 22 through midnight, February 10. CRNAs may be nominated by a fellow CRNA, physician, or other healthcare professional who works with that CRNA using Somnia's online nomination form. The winner, who will be selected by a panel comprising senior-level healthcare clinicians and administrators, will be announced on February 17. This year's award recipient will receive an Apple Watch.

"We are proud of the many CRNAs who continue to work with Somnia as integral members of the company's anesthesia practices around the U.S., providing patients in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and office-based facilities with safe, top-flight, and cost-efficient care," said Megan O'Mara, recruitment manager at Somnia Anesthesia.

For more information about Somnia and Somnia career options, please visit www.somniainc.com/careers.

