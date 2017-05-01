Somnia Announces Winner of Fifth Annual Anesthesiologist of the Year Award

Dr. Rita Parikh of Scarsdale Medical Group is the Recipient of This Year's Award

NEW ROCHELLE, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Somnia Anesthesia, a national anesthesia practice management company, celebrates anesthetists across the country by hosting its fifth annual Anesthesiologist of the Year Award! Somnia is honoring National Doctor's Day, which was celebrated on March 30, by recognizing an outstanding anesthesiologist who has truly impacted healthcare today. This award celebrates the dedication and hard work of anesthesiologists who provide the highest quality of care and clinical excellence. Nominations were sent in from people all over the country hoping for their favorite anesthesiologists to win this prestigious award.

Although many distinguished nominations were received, Somnia is proud to announce that Dr. Rita Parikh of Scarsdale Medical Group was selected for exemplifying high-quality patient care and outstanding leadership qualities in her practice. Somnia is proud to honor Dr. Parikh and recognizes her for her service to quality healthcare.

Dr. Parikh has been an anesthesiologist with Somnia Anesthesia for over 15 years. She graduated from the State University of New York Health Science Center, and completed her Anesthesia Residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She has extensive experience in office based anesthesia and her wide variety of skills has distinguished her among colleagues.

"It is an honor to receive this award. The Somnia organization has always be very welcoming and supportive. I feel very fortunate to work in such a great community of caring, diligent, and dedicated professionals and staff," said Parikh. Dr. Parikh is the first female anesthesiologist to win Somnia's Anesthesiologist of the Year award.

About Somnia Anesthesia

Somnia Anesthesia optimizes anesthesia services for healthcare facilities throughout the country by combining clinical excellence with unparalleled management acumen. Owned and operated by anesthesiologists since 1996, Somnia provides a turnkey, solutions-based approach to anesthesia management. With an extensive in-house infrastructure and a single-minded focus on anesthesiology, Somnia builds and manages local anesthesia teams that consistently deliver the highest quality patient care, enhance operating room performance, increase revenues, and achieve full surgeon and patient satisfaction. For more information visit: www.somniainc.com.